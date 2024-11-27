Albion Resources Halts Trading for Major Announcement

Albion Resources Ltd. (AU:ALB) has released an update.

Albion Resources Limited (ASX: ALB) has voluntarily halted trading of its securities pending a significant announcement involving an acquisition and capital raising. The trading halt is expected to remain until the company releases the announcement or the start of normal trading on December 2, 2024. Investors are eagerly awaiting further details which could impact Albion’s market position.

