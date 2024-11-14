Albion Resources Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Albion Resources Ltd. (AU:ALB) has released an update.

Albion Resources Limited announced that all resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting were successfully passed. This includes the re-election of Mr. Steven Formica as Director and approval of a 10% Placement Facility. The results reflect strong shareholder support, showcasing investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

