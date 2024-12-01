News & Insights

Albion Resources Announces New Securities Issuance Plan

December 01, 2024 — 06:47 pm EST

Albion Resources Ltd. (AU:ALB) has released an update.

Albion Resources Ltd. has announced a proposed issuance of securities, including 10 million unlisted options and 8 million share performance rights, both with a vesting price of $0.07, as well as over 44 million fully paid ordinary shares. This move aims to bolster the company’s capital and enhance its financial flexibility in the market.

