Albion Resources Acquires Promising Yandal West Gold Project

Albion Resources Ltd. (AU:ALB) has released an update.

Albion Resources Ltd. is set to acquire the Yandal West Gold Project, strategically located in Western Australia’s Yandal Greenstone Belt, known for its high gold potential. The acquisition, pending shareholder approval, includes several promising targets such as the Barwidgee Fault and Ives Find, which have shown significant gold intersections. This move is part of Albion’s aggressive exploration strategy to capitalize on the region’s rich mineral prospects.

