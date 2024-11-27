Albion Resources Acquires Promising Yandal West Gold Project

Great Western Exploration Limited (AU:GTE) has released an update.

Albion Resources Limited has announced its acquisition of the Yandal West Gold Project from Great Western Exploration Limited, located in the highly promising Yandal Greenstone Belt of Western Australia. The project offers several high-grade gold targets, including the Barwidgee Fault, Ives Find, and May Queen, which Albion plans to aggressively explore for potential substantial mineralization. With experienced mining executive Chris Tuckwell joining the board, Albion is poised to provide shareholders with exciting exploration updates in 2025.

