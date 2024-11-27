News & Insights

Stocks

Albion Resources Acquires Promising Yandal West Gold Project

November 27, 2024 — 07:58 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Great Western Exploration Limited (AU:GTE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Albion Resources Limited has announced its acquisition of the Yandal West Gold Project from Great Western Exploration Limited, located in the highly promising Yandal Greenstone Belt of Western Australia. The project offers several high-grade gold targets, including the Barwidgee Fault, Ives Find, and May Queen, which Albion plans to aggressively explore for potential substantial mineralization. With experienced mining executive Chris Tuckwell joining the board, Albion is poised to provide shareholders with exciting exploration updates in 2025.

For further insights into AU:GTE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.