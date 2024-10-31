News & Insights

Stocks

Albion KAY VCT Reveals Voting Rights Update

October 31, 2024 — 10:12 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kings Arms Yard VCT (GB:KAY) has released an update.

Albion KAY VCT PLC has announced its total voting rights and issued share capital as of October 31, 2024, with 560,887,144 ordinary shares in circulation, each carrying one voting right. This update is crucial for shareholders and investors to determine their interests in accordance with the FCA’s regulations.

For further insights into GB:KAY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.