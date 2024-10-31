Albion KAY VCT Reveals Voting Rights Update

Kings Arms Yard VCT (GB:KAY) has released an update.

Albion KAY VCT PLC has announced its total voting rights and issued share capital as of October 31, 2024, with 560,887,144 ordinary shares in circulation, each carrying one voting right. This update is crucial for shareholders and investors to determine their interests in accordance with the FCA’s regulations.

For further insights into GB:KAY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.