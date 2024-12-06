News & Insights

Stocks

Albion KAY VCT Adjusts Share Capital and Voting Rights

December 06, 2024 — 02:32 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kings Arms Yard VCT (GB:KAY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Albion KAY VCT PLC has announced the purchase and cancellation of 3,627,091 ordinary shares, representing 0.65% of its total voting rights. Following this transaction and the cancellation of treasury shares, the company’s total capital now stands at 557,260,053 ordinary shares. This adjustment provides shareholders with an updated base for calculating their interests in the company.

For further insights into GB:KAY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.