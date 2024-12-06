Albion KAY VCT Adjusts Share Capital and Voting Rights

Kings Arms Yard VCT (GB:KAY) has released an update.

Albion KAY VCT PLC has announced the purchase and cancellation of 3,627,091 ordinary shares, representing 0.65% of its total voting rights. Following this transaction and the cancellation of treasury shares, the company’s total capital now stands at 557,260,053 ordinary shares. This adjustment provides shareholders with an updated base for calculating their interests in the company.

