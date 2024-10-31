News & Insights

Albion Enterprise VCT Updates Voting Rights and Capital

October 31, 2024 — 10:07 am EDT

Albion Enterprise VCT (GB:AAEV) has released an update.

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC has announced its issued share capital and voting rights as of October 31, 2024. The company reported a total of 131,210,555 ordinary 1p shares, with 113,025,222 shares in circulation that carry voting rights. This information aids shareholders in determining their required disclosures under FCA rules.

