Albion Enterprise VCT Optimizes Capital with Share Buyback

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC has purchased and cancelled 678,345 ordinary shares, which accounted for 0.60% of its total voting rights, at a price of 111.82 pence per share. This transaction brings the company’s total voting rights to 112,346,877. Such moves are often seen as efforts to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.

