Albion Enterprise VCT Issues New Shares for Trading

Albion Enterprise VCT (GB:AAEV) has released an update.

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC has issued nearly 2 million new ordinary shares as part of its Dividend Reinvestment Scheme, priced at 119.46 pence each. The shares are set to begin trading on the London Stock Exchange on October 28, 2024, and will hold equal standing with existing shares. This move brings the company’s total voting rights to over 113 million, impacting shareholder calculations under FCA rules.

