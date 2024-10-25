News & Insights

Albion Enterprise VCT Issues New Shares on LSE

Albion Enterprise VCT (GB:AAEV) has released an update.

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC announced the issuance of new ordinary shares under its Dividend Reinvestment Scheme, priced at £1.1946 each, with a total volume of 3,431 shares. This transaction, executed on the London Stock Exchange, highlights the company’s continued efforts to engage shareholders and optimize capital allocation.

