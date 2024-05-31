Albion Enterprise Announces Share Capital Update

Albion Enterprise VCT (GB:AAEV) has released an update.

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC has announced an update on its share capital and voting rights as of May 31, 2024. The company reports a total number of 128,806,722 ordinary 1p shares issued, with 16,612,548 held in treasury and 112,194,174 shares in circulation with voting rights. This information is crucial for shareholders and the market to determine changes in share ownership interests.

For further insights into GB:AAEV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.