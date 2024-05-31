News & Insights

Albion Enterprise Announces Share Capital Update

May 31, 2024 — 09:17 am EDT

Albion Enterprise VCT (GB:AAEV) has released an update.

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC has announced an update on its share capital and voting rights as of May 31, 2024. The company reports a total number of 128,806,722 ordinary 1p shares issued, with 16,612,548 held in treasury and 112,194,174 shares in circulation with voting rights. This information is crucial for shareholders and the market to determine changes in share ownership interests.

