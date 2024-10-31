News & Insights

Albion Development VCT Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

October 31, 2024

Albion Development VCT (GB:AADV) has released an update.

Albion Development VCT PLC has updated its total voting rights and capital, with 148.59 million shares in circulation having voting rights, out of a total of 167.9 million issued shares as of October 31, 2024. This information assists shareholders and investors in determining their shareholdings and compliance with FCA rules.

