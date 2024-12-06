News & Insights

Albion Development VCT Streamlines Capital Structure

December 06, 2024

Albion Development VCT (GB:AADV) has released an update.

Albion Development VCT has repurchased and cancelled 830,387 ordinary shares, representing 0.56% of its total voting rights, to streamline its capital structure. Following this transaction, the company now has a total of 147,760,320 shares with voting rights in circulation. This move aligns with regulatory requirements and may impact shareholder calculations of interest in the company.

