Albion Development VCT Streamlines Capital Structure

Albion Development VCT has repurchased and cancelled 830,387 ordinary shares, representing 0.56% of its total voting rights, to streamline its capital structure. Following this transaction, the company now has a total of 147,760,320 shares with voting rights in circulation. This move aligns with regulatory requirements and may impact shareholder calculations of interest in the company.

