Albion Development VCT Issues New Shares for Trading

October 25, 2024 — 05:51 am EDT

Albion Development VCT (GB:AADV) has released an update.

Albion Development VCT PLC has announced the issuance of 790,223 new ordinary shares priced at 90.51 pence each through its Dividend Reinvestment Scheme. These shares are set to begin trading on the London Stock Exchange on October 28, 2024, and will match the existing shares in all respects. The company’s total voting rights now stand at 148,590,707, which will be crucial for shareholders monitoring their interests.

