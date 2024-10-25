Albion Development VCT Issues New Shares for Trading

Albion Development VCT (GB:AADV) has released an update.

Albion Development VCT PLC has announced the issuance of 790,223 new ordinary shares priced at 90.51 pence each through its Dividend Reinvestment Scheme. These shares are set to begin trading on the London Stock Exchange on October 28, 2024, and will match the existing shares in all respects. The company’s total voting rights now stand at 148,590,707, which will be crucial for shareholders monitoring their interests.

For further insights into GB:AADV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.