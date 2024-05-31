Albion Development VCT Expands Equity Capital

Albion Development VCT (GB:AADV) has released an update.

Albion Development VCT PLC has expanded its capital by issuing 591,582 new ordinary shares at 89.32 pence each, post-dividend, under its Dividend Reinvestment Scheme. The shares are set to trade on the London Stock Exchange starting 3 June 2024, and this issue brings the company’s total voting rights to 148,846,657. Shareholders now have the updated denominator to determine changes in their shareholding interests.

