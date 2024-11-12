News & Insights

Albion Development VCT Announces Strategic Merger Plans

November 12, 2024 — 11:28 am EST

Albion Development VCT (GB:AADV) has released an update.

Albion Development VCT and its sister companies are set to undergo a strategic merger, consolidating six entities into three to enhance cost efficiency and streamline operations, offering potential annual savings of £1.5 million. This merger is expected to simplify investment structures for shareholders, many of whom hold stakes in multiple companies, while creating a more robust platform for long-term returns. Additionally, new subscription offers are being introduced, providing investors the opportunity to tap into the benefits of tax reliefs associated with Venture Capital Trusts.

