Albion Development VCT Announces Share Issuance

Albion Development VCT (GB:AADV) has released an update.

Albion Development VCT PLC has disclosed the issuance of ordinary shares under its Dividend Reinvestment Scheme, involving key managerial personnel James Richard O’Shaughnessy and Benjamin Larkin. The transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange with O’Shaughnessy purchasing 888 shares at £0.89 each, and Larkin buying 14,377 shares at the same price per share on May 31, 2024.

