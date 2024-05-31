News & Insights

Stocks

Albion Development VCT Announces Share Issuance

May 31, 2024 — 04:49 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Albion Development VCT (GB:AADV) has released an update.

Albion Development VCT PLC has disclosed the issuance of ordinary shares under its Dividend Reinvestment Scheme, involving key managerial personnel James Richard O’Shaughnessy and Benjamin Larkin. The transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange with O’Shaughnessy purchasing 888 shares at £0.89 each, and Larkin buying 14,377 shares at the same price per share on May 31, 2024.

For further insights into GB:AADV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.