Albion Development VCT Announces Managerial Share Transactions

October 25, 2024 — 05:52 am EDT

Albion Development VCT (GB:AADV) has released an update.

Albion Development VCT has disclosed transactions involving directors and managers, James Richard O’Shaughnessy and Benjamin Larkin, who have participated in the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme. Shares were issued on the London Stock Exchange at a price of £0.905, marking a notable move for investors keeping an eye on managerial shareholdings.

