Albion Crown VCT Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

October 31, 2024 — 10:12 am EDT

Crown Place VCT (GB:CRWN) has released an update.

Albion Crown VCT PLC has announced its updated share capital and voting rights as of October 31, 2024. The company has 299,727,340 ordinary 1p shares in circulation, each carrying one voting right, with an additional 45,787,992 shares held in treasury without voting rights. This information is crucial for shareholders monitoring their interests under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

