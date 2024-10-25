News & Insights

Albion Crown VCT Reports Growth and Profitable Sale

October 25, 2024 — 07:19 am EDT

Crown Place VCT (GB:CRWN) has released an update.

Albion Crown VCT PLC has reported a modest increase in total shareholder value for the year ending June 2024, with a net asset value of 32.20 pence per share. The company’s fund size grew to £97 million, and it declared a dividend of 0.81 pence per share for the upcoming year. Additionally, the sale of Egress post-year-end has significantly boosted returns, yielding over seven times the initial investment.

