Albion Crown VCT PLC Adjusts Voting Rights with Share Buyback

December 06, 2024 — 02:32 pm EST

Crown Place VCT (GB:CRWN) has released an update.

Albion Crown VCT PLC has repurchased 3,905,780 of its ordinary shares at 29.13 pence each, representing 1.30% of its total voting rights before the transaction. Following this buyback, the company’s total voting rights stand at 297,047,525. This move allows shareholders to reassess their stakes in accordance with transparency rules.

