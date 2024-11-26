Albion Crown VCT Gains Strong Investor Support at AGM

Crown Place VCT (GB:CRWN) has released an update.
Albion Crown VCT PLC successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, securing overwhelming support for financial and governance measures including the adoption of company accounts and re-election of directors. Investors showed strong confidence, with over 95% approval for most resolutions. These outcomes reflect stability and continued investor trust in the company’s management and strategic direction.
