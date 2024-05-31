Albion Capital Announces Voting Rights Update

Albion Venture Capital (GB:AAVC) has released an update.

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC has announced an update on its total voting rights and share capital as of May 31, 2024. The company has a total of 160,007,125 ordinary 1p shares issued, with 22,002,939 held in treasury and 138,004,186 shares circulating with voting rights. Shareholders can use this information as a denominator for calculating changes in their interest in compliance with the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further insights into GB:AAVC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.