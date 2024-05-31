News & Insights

Stocks

Albion Capital Announces Voting Rights Update

May 31, 2024 — 09:18 am EDT

Albion Venture Capital (GB:AAVC) has released an update.

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC has announced an update on its total voting rights and share capital as of May 31, 2024. The company has a total of 160,007,125 ordinary 1p shares issued, with 22,002,939 held in treasury and 138,004,186 shares circulating with voting rights. Shareholders can use this information as a denominator for calculating changes in their interest in compliance with the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

