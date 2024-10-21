Albertsons upgraded to Buy from Hold at Melius Research

Melius Research upgraded Albertsons (ACI) to Buy from Hold with a $24 price target
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ACI:
- Boston Scientific downgraded, Datadog upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Albertsons upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo
- Albertsons price target lowered to $19 from $21 at BMO Capital
- ACI Earnings: Albertsons Stock Gains on Upbeat Q2 Results
- Morning Movers: Banks trending upward following quarterly results
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.