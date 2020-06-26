US Markets
ACI

Albertsons' shares fall in NYSE debut

Contributors
C Nivedita Reuters
Joshua Franklin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Shares of Albertsons Cos Inc fell 3% in their U.S. market debut, even as the supermarket operator priced its offering below the marketed range.

June 26 (Reuters) - Shares of Albertsons Cos Inc ACI.N fell 3% in their U.S. market debut, even as the supermarket operator priced its offering below the marketed range.

Shares opened at $15.50 compared with the initial public offering price of $16.

(Reporting by C Nivedita and Joshua Franklin; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((C.nivedita@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACI

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    Jun 18, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular