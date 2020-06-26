Albertsons' shares fall in NYSE debut

June 26 (Reuters) - Shares of Albertsons Cos Inc ACI.N fell 3% in their U.S. market debut, even as the supermarket operator priced its offering below the marketed range.

Shares opened at $15.50 compared with the initial public offering price of $16.

