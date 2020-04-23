Albertsons (ACI), a US grocer operating under Albertsons, Safeway, and other banners, announced last week that it would hold a conference call on April 30 to discuss financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended February 29. An IPO could soon follow.



Albertsons filed publicly for an IPO on March 6 that we estimate would raise as much as $2 billion but has yet to launch its offering. The company previously attempted an IPO in 2015 and also sought to enter the public markets through a merger with Rite Aid in 2018. The company publishes regular earnings reports because of the publicly traded debt it has outstanding.





While IPO activity has slowed to a trickle in the last two months, Albertsons has reasons to be optimistic about its planned offering...



The article Albertsons sets its quarterly earnings call for April 30, setting the stage for a potential May IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



