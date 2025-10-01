Albertsons Recalls Five Deli Items Supplied By Fresh Creative Foods Over Listeria Concern

(RTTNews) - Albertsons Companies has recalled five store-made deli items due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The impacted products were supplied by Fresh Creative Foods, part of Reser's Fine Foods, Inc. Fresh Creative Foods earlier initiated a recall as the products contained an already recalled bowtie pasta ingredient from California-based Nate's Fine Foods.

The store-made deli items were sold at various stores, including Albertsons, Albertsons Market, Amigos, Andronico's Community Markets, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Pak 'N Save, Pavilions, Market Street, Randalls, Safeway, Tom Thumb, and Vons.

The affected states include Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Louisiana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.

The affected items include Ready Meals Pesto Bowtie Pasta Salad with UPC 27133000000 and Basil Pesto Bowtie Pasta Salad with UPC 29492100000. They were sold between September 8 and September 29 in stores such as Albertsons, Safeway, Pavilions, Vons, Randalls, and Tom Thumb.

Another impacted item, the Basil Pesto Bowtie Pasta Salad with UPC 21649200000, was sold from September 11 to September 29, through Safeway, Andronico's, Community Markets, Vons, and Pak 'N Save in CA, HI, and NV.

Additionally, the Grilled Chicken & Basil Pasta Extra Large with UPC 21303500000 and Ready Meals Basil Pesto Bowtie Salad with UPC 29130800000 were distributed in Alaska through Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, and Safeway from September 18 to September 29.

In New Mexico and Texas, both the Ready Meals Spinach Bowtie Pasta Salad with UPC 21142600000 and Ready Meals Basil Bowtie Pasta Salad with UPC 21191300000 were sold through United, Amigos, Market Street, and Albertsons Market between September 16 and September 29.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that can cause serious, sometimes deadly infections in young children, the elderly, and people with weak immune systems.

Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms like high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, nausea, stomach pain, and diarrhea. In pregnant women, it can lead to miscarriages or stillbirths.

Listeria monocytogenes can survive in the fridge and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

The company reported no injuries or illnesses from these products and anyone worried about their health are asked to contact a healthcare provider.

The company urged the consumers who have purchased the impacted products to dispose of them or return the items to their local store for a full refund

The FDA advises that anyone who bought or received recalled products should carefully clean and sanitize any surfaces or containers that touched them to prevent cross-contamination.

In recent recalls, Western United Fish Co., dba Annasea Foods Group, in September recalled around 3,300 pounds of Kirkland Signature Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke, sold at Costco stores, due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

In July, New Jersey-based LLK Trading Inc. recalled 200-gram packages of Needle Mushrooms for the same concern.

