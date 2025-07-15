Markets
ACI

Albertsons Reaffirms FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

July 15, 2025 — 07:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, food and drug retailer Albertsons Cos., Inc. (ACI) reaffirmed its adjusted income guidance for the full-year 2025, while raising identical sales growth forecast.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in the range of $2.03 to $2.16 per share, but now expects identical sales growth of 2.0 to 2.75 percent, up from the prior forecast of 1.5 to 2.5 percent.

On average, 21 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.12 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 of $0.15 per share of common stock, payable on August 8, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 25, 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ACI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.