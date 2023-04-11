Albertsons Q4 Profit Beats Estimates; Identical Sales Up 5.6%

(RTTNews) - Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) reported fourth quarter net income of $311.1 million or $0.54 per share, which included the $43.5 million or $0.07 per share benefit related to the reduction in reserves for uncertain tax positions. Net income was $455.1 million or $0.79 per share during the fourth quarter of prior year, which included the $78.7 million or $0.14 per share gain, net of tax, related to the Combined Plan withdrawal.

Adjusted net income was $459.7 million, or $0.79 per share, compared to $436.8 million, or $0.75 per share, a year ago. The company noted that its result included the $0.07 per share benefit. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.67, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales and other revenue was $18.3 billion compared to $17.4 billion, prior year. The company said the increase was driven by 5.6% increase in identical sales, with retail price inflation, growth in pharmacy and increasing digital penetration contributing to the identical sales increase. Analysts on average had estimated $18.22 billion in revenue.

Albertsons also announced its Board has declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 of $0.12 per share of common stock. The cash dividend is payable on May 10, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 26, 2023.

