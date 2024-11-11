Albertsons put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Albertsons (ACI) with 7,561 puts trading, or 4x expected. Most active are Dec-24 17 puts and Nov-24 17 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 5,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 3.60, while ATM IV is up nearly 9 points on the day. Earnings are expected on January 7th.
