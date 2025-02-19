Albertsons To Offer $600 Mln In Senior Notes Due 2033

News & Insights

February 19, 2025 — 10:42 am EST

(RTTNews) - Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) Wednesday announced that it plans to offer $600 million in senior notes due 2033, co-issued by its subsidiaries.

The proceeds, combined with cash on hand, will fully redeem or repay $600 million of 7.500 percent senior notes due 2026 and cover related costs.

The offering is available to qualified institutional buyers and international investors. The notes will be co-issued by its subsidiaries, including Safeway Inc., New Albertsons L.P., Albertson's LLC, and Albertsons Safeway LLC.

ACI is currently trading at $20.64 down 0.68 percent or 0.14 on the New York Stock Exchange.

