Albertsons To Offer $600 Mln In Senior Notes Due 2033

(RTTNews) - Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) Wednesday announced that it plans to offer $600 million in senior notes due 2033, co-issued by its subsidiaries.

The proceeds, combined with cash on hand, will fully redeem or repay $600 million of 7.500 percent senior notes due 2026 and cover related costs.

The offering is available to qualified institutional buyers and international investors. The notes will be co-issued by its subsidiaries, including Safeway Inc., New Albertsons L.P., Albertson's LLC, and Albertsons Safeway LLC.

ACI is currently trading at $20.64 down 0.68 percent or 0.14 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.