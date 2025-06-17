Albertsons Launches In-Store Digital Display Network To Boost Customer Engagement And Ad Impact

Markets
(RTTNews) - Albertsons Media Collective, the retail media division of Albertsons Companies (ACI), unveiled its in-store digital display network at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

The initiative aims to enhance the shopping experience, increase brand visibility, and set new benchmarks for retail media.

In partnership with STRATACACHE, Albertsons will deploy digital screens in select stores this summer, focusing on high-traffic areas such as entrances and produce sections. The network will offer brand partners opportunities to deliver targeted, engaging content at key moments in the shopping journey.

Albertsons highlighted that in-store digital advertising supports full-funnel marketing by reaching customers at the point of purchase with relevant offers, product inspiration, and lifestyle messaging. The program also features advanced measurement tools for sales attribution and performance analysis.

Executives noted that this strategy aligns with retail media growth trends and provides brands a powerful channel to connect with shoppers. Mondelez International expressed enthusiasm for leveraging the screens to deliver timely, relevant content where purchase decisions happen.

