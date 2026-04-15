Albertsons—Is It the Best Buy in the Grocery Aisle?

Albertsons (NYSE: ACI) stock price faces headwinds, including intense competition, but management appears to be doing everything right, and the market is deeply disconnected from reality.

Trading at multi-year lows as of mid-April, this stock is valued at only 7X its current-year earnings forecast, while competitors command higher price points. Kroger (NYSE: KR) , the once-merger target, trades at nearly twice the multiple, and even it presents value in its cash flow, capital return, and ability to provide investor returns.

Albertsons' stock price hit fresh lows in April because of the guidance. The company’s guidance for full year 2026 fell short of MarketBeat’s reported consensus, leading to lower stock prices. However, despite the tepid read, the company continues to grow, generate sufficient cash flow to execute its strategy, maintain financial health, and return capital to shareholders. The capital return is significant, with recent activity underscoring management's confidence in the outlook for 2026 and the long term.

Albertsons Raised Dividend, Increases Buyback Authorization

Albertsons' management authorized an increase in its buyback allotment, raising it to $2 billion. The $2 billion is worth approximately 18% of the market cap and is expected to be executed over the next few years.

As of the end of Q4 2025, Albertsons' share count was down 12% year over year (YOY) after the completion of accelerated repurchase activity, leaving shareholders in a leveraged position. There was a negative impact on the balance sheet, as an increase in treasury shares reduces total equity, but the impact is likely to be short-lived. Albertsons' cash flow and the improved shareholder leverage will take care of that.

Albertsons also increased its dividend , which was substantial to begin with. The stock yields more than 3.5%, pays less than 30% of the earnings forecast, and has long-term earnings growth projected. The likely outcome is that the company sustains its distribution growth trajectory and maintains a double-digit pace for the long term, putting it on par with its closest peer.

Institutions and Analysts Accumulate ACI Stock in 2026

The sell-side trends are bullish for this stock. Institutions, which own more than 70% of the stock, have been buying on balance and ramped activity in Q1 2026. The trailing 12-month balance approaches $3 bought for each $1 sold, while Q1 activity was well above that level. The likely outcome of this vector is continued accumulation, as the business is well-positioned to deliver value.

Analysts, who peg the stock as a consensus Hold, are less obviously bullish but have been no less prone to accumulation in early 2026. The Hold rating comes with a 56% Buy-side bias, and the consensus price target forecasts about an 30% upside. The 30% upside won’t come easily, as the market needs a catalyst to reinvigorate retail interest, but this is a quality company with value and yield present, so all it will take is time.

Albertsons Companies Widens Margin in Q4

Alberstons had a decent fiscal Q4 , with earnings results impacted by investments in digital and loyalty membership and offset by store closures. Reported revenue grew by 7.7% to $20.25 billion with the addition of an extra operating week. Comparable sales increased by 0.7%, led by digital, which increased by 16% systemwide, and loyalty, which increased by 12%, all driven by the company’s Customer for Life strategy.

The bad news is that revenue fell short of consensus; the good news is that margins were better than expected, driven by growth, spending discipline, operational quality, and share buybacks. The net result is that adjusted earnings outpaced consensus by 4 cents, leaving the longer-term forecasts unaffected.

Risks for ACI investors include the impact of opioid litigation. The impact resulted in significant charges and GAAP losses for the quarter, but comes with a caveat. While substantial, the company believes the matter is behind it and that any future impact will be minimal, if any. Catalysts this year include progression with the growth strategy. The company has proven it can operate as a standalone entity following the failed Kroger merger; the question now is if it can sustain traction and build momentum.

Chart action shows bearish momentum waning, with the MACD indicator diverging from price as the market overextends the sell-off. There is a danger of a deeper decline, regardless of what the MACD shows, because the stock price action in April is more a function of lack of interest than physical selling.

However, given the capital return, growth outlook, and institutional support, the downside is limited; there is only so low that it can fall. And price action shows signs of support near the IPO levels. That is a likely floor for this market.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.