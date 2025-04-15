Albertsons Guides FY25 Adj. EPS Well Below Estimates; Declares Cash Dividend - Update

Markets
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, food and drug retailer Albertsons Cos., Inc. (ACI) initiated its adjusted income and identical sales growth guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.03 to $2.16 per share on identical sales growth of 1.5 to 2.5 percent.

On average, 20 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.30 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 of $0.15 per share of common stock, payable on May 9, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 25, 2025.

