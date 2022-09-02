Albertsons Expands Recall Of ReadyMeals Seafood Products

(RTTNews) - Albertsons Companies is expanding its recall of ReadyMeals seafood items citing undeclared allergens, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

In mid July, the company had called back three ReadyMeals seafood items prepared in store due to allergens not listed on the ingredient labels. The initial recall included ReadyMeals Shrimp Cooked with Cocktail Sauce, ReadyMeals Snow Crab Legs Imitation Surimi, and ReadyMeals Crab & Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce.

The recall now includes two more select ReadyMeals seafood items, such as ReadyMeals Shrimp Cooked with Cocktail Sauce, and ReadyMeals Snow Crab Legs Imitation Surimi.

These latest items were available for purchase at various Albertsons Cos. store banners, including Safeway and Albertsons located in Oregon and select cities in Washington state.

The select ReadyMeals seafood items included in the initial recall were available for purchase at the ACME, Albertsons, Andronico's Community Markets, Balducci's, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, JewelOsco, King's, Pak 'N Save, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market and Vons.

The recall was initiated after an internal technical review identified missing ingredients containing allergens.

Consumers who have certain food allergies or severe sensitivities run the risk of serious or life - threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

However, there have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.

Consumers are urged to discard the products or return them to their local store for a full refund.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

