Albertsons Down On $24.6 Bln Merger Agreement With Kroger

(RTTNews) - Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) shares are sliding more than 5 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced a definitive agreement with Kroger (KR) to be acquired for $34.10 per share at an enterprise value of $24.6 billion.

Albertsons said it will pay a special cash dividend of up to $4 billion to its shareholders.

Currently, shares are at $27.03, down 5.59 percent from the previous close of $28.63 on a volume of 9,595,498.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.