Markets
ACI

Albertsons Down On $24.6 Bln Merger Agreement With Kroger

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) shares are sliding more than 5 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced a definitive agreement with Kroger (KR) to be acquired for $34.10 per share at an enterprise value of $24.6 billion.

Albertsons said it will pay a special cash dividend of up to $4 billion to its shareholders.

Currently, shares are at $27.03, down 5.59 percent from the previous close of $28.63 on a volume of 9,595,498.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACIKR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular