Albertsons Cos. Guides FY21 Adj. EPS In Line; Q4 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, food and drug retailer Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) initiated its adjusted earnings and identical sales guidance for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.70 to $2.85 per share on identical sales growth of 2 to 3 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.78 per share on net sales growth of 2.30 percent to $72.76 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, net income was $455.1 million or $0.79 per Class A common share, compared to a net loss of $144.2 million or $0.37 per Class A common share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income was $0.75 per Class A common share, compared to $0.60 per Class A common share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales and other revenue increased to $17.38 billion from $15.77 billion in the same quarter last year, primarily driven by a 7.5 percent increase in identical sales and higher fuel sales. Identical sales growth was 19.3 percent on a two-year stacked basis.

The Street was looking for earnings of $0.64 per share on net sales of $16.74 billion for the quarter.

The Company also announced the next quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A common stock, payable on May 10, 2022 to stockholders of record as of April 26, 2022.

