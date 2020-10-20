Albertsons Cos. Guides FY20 Adj. EPS Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, food and drug retailer Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) provided adjusted earnings and identical sales guidance for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.75 to $2.85 per share on identical sales of at least 15.5 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.20 per share on net sales of $67.51 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

