Albertsons Companies Q4 Profit Down, Adj. EPS Beats View

April 22, 2024 — 09:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Food and drug retailer Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) reported Monday that its fourth-quarter net income was $250.5 million or $0.43 per share, lower than last year's $311.1 million or $0.54 per share.

Adjusted net income was $318.0 million or $0.54 per share, compared to $459.7 million, or $0.79 per share a year earlier.

Net sales and other revenue was $18.34 billion, compared to prior year's $18.27 billion.

Analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $0.52 per share on sales of $18.47 billion, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

