Albertsons Companies Q4 Profit Down, Adj. EPS Beats View

(RTTNews) - Food and drug retailer Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) reported Monday that its fourth-quarter net income was $250.5 million or $0.43 per share, lower than last year's $311.1 million or $0.54 per share.

Adjusted net income was $318.0 million or $0.54 per share, compared to $459.7 million, or $0.79 per share a year earlier.

Net sales and other revenue was $18.34 billion, compared to prior year's $18.27 billion.

Analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $0.52 per share on sales of $18.47 billion, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.