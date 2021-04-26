Albertsons Companies Q4 Adj. Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) reported fourth quarter adjusted net income of $347.2 million, or $0.60 per share, compared to $194.2 million, or $0.33 per share, a year ago. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.51, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter net loss was $144.2 million or $0.37 per share, compared to net income of $67.8 million or $0.12 per share, last year.

Fourth quarter sales and other revenue was $15.8 billion compared to $15.4 billion, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $15.67 billion, for the quarter.

For fiscal 2021, the company expects adjusted net income per Class A share in the range of $1.95 per share to $2.05 per share.

