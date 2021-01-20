Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. You can purchase shares before the 25th of January in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 10th of February.

The upcoming dividend for Albertsons Companies is US$0.10 per share. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Albertsons Companies has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 5.4% of its income after tax. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 4.1% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Albertsons Companies's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:ACI Historic Dividend January 21st 2021

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Albertsons Companies's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past three years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share. Albertsons Companies is retaining more than three-quarters of its earnings and has a history of generating some growth in earnings. We think this is a reasonable combination.

This is Albertsons Companies's first year of paying a dividend, which is exciting for shareholders - but it does mean there's no dividend history to examine.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Albertsons Companies for the upcoming dividend? The company has barely grown earnings per share over this time, but at least it's paying out a decently low percentage of its earnings and cashflow as dividends. This could suggest management is reinvesting in future growth opportunities. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine strong earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Albertsons Companies is halfway there. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Albertsons Companies is facing. For example, we've found 4 warning signs for Albertsons Companies (1 is significant!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

