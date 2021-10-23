Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Albertsons Companies investors that purchase the stock on or after the 28th of October will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.12 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.48 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Albertsons Companies has a trailing yield of approximately 1.6% on its current stock price of $30.82. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Albertsons Companies's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Albertsons Companies has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Albertsons Companies's payout ratio is modest, at just 36% of profit. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 20% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Albertsons Companies's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:ACI Historic Dividend October 23rd 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Albertsons Companies's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 141% per annum for the past five years. Albertsons Companies is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

Unfortunately Albertsons Companies has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

Final Takeaway

Is Albertsons Companies an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We love that Albertsons Companies is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. There's a lot to like about Albertsons Companies, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while Albertsons Companies has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Albertsons Companies you should be aware of.

