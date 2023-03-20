Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) closed the most recent trading day at $19.20, moving -1.54% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.68%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 8.11% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.9% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Albertsons Companies, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Albertsons Companies, Inc. to post earnings of $0.68 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.11 billion, up 4.17% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Albertsons Companies, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Albertsons Companies, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.3. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.45.

Also, we should mention that ACI has a PEG ratio of 1.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ACI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ACI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

