Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) closed the most recent trading day at $21.03, moving -0.57% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.77%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.28% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.38% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.54% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Albertsons Companies, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Albertsons Companies, Inc. to post earnings of $0.68 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.1 billion, up 4.13% from the prior-year quarter.

ACI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.27 per share and revenue of $77.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.51% and +7.79%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Albertsons Companies, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.48% higher. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.47 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.5.

It is also worth noting that ACI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.2. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Consumer Products - Staples was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.2 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.