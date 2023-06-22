Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) closed at $21.57 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.65% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 6.62% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Albertsons Companies, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Albertsons Companies, Inc. to post earnings of $0.82 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.88 billion, up 2.45% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.80 per share and revenue of $78.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of -16.91% and +1.64%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Albertsons Companies, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Albertsons Companies, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.65. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.66.

It is also worth noting that ACI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.55. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Consumer Products - Staples was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.56 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

