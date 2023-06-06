Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) closed the most recent trading day at $20.83, moving +0.68% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.73%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 5.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.56%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Albertsons Companies, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.82, down 18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.88 billion, up 2.45% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.80 per share and revenue of $78.92 billion, which would represent changes of -16.91% and +1.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Albertsons Companies, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Albertsons Companies, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.38. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.86, so we one might conclude that Albertsons Companies, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that ACI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.49. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ACI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

