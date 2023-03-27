Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) closed at $20.31 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.59% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.7% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.25% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Albertsons Companies, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Albertsons Companies, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.68 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 9.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.11 billion, up 4.17% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Albertsons Companies, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Albertsons Companies, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Albertsons Companies, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.52. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.77.

Meanwhile, ACI's PEG ratio is currently 1.21. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ACI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.