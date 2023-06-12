Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) closed at $20.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.67% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.93% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.71%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.02% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 4.15% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.61% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Albertsons Companies, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.82, down 18% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.88 billion, up 2.45% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.80 per share and revenue of $78.92 billion, which would represent changes of -16.91% and +1.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Albertsons Companies, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.43 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.88, so we one might conclude that Albertsons Companies, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, ACI's PEG ratio is currently 1.5. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Consumer Products - Staples was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.36 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

