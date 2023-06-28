Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) closed at $21.72, marking a +0.14% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.93%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 7.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 2.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.22%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Albertsons Companies, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Albertsons Companies, Inc. to post earnings of $0.82 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.88 billion, up 2.45% from the year-ago period.

ACI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.80 per share and revenue of $78.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -16.91% and +1.64%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Albertsons Companies, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Albertsons Companies, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.74. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.18.

We can also see that ACI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.57. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ACI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

